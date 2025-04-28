Northern Trust Corp Has $1.24 Billion Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,235,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 195,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $458.92 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.21 and its 200 day moving average is $446.72. The firm has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.21.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

