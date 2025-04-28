Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,030,331 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of NextEra Energy worth $1,655,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

