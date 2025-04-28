Northern Technologies International Co. (NTIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on NTIC

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.