Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 33,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,393 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 price objective on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

