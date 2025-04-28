Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $390.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,337.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 684,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,847.23. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $111,366.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $74,245.60. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,477 shares of company stock worth $182,042. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.82.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

