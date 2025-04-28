National Bank (NBHC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

National Bank (NYSE: NBHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/24/2025 – National Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2025 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/23/2025 – National Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2025 – National Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/3/2025 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/2/2025 – National Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2025 – National Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/7/2025 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/27/2025 – National Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
National Bank Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NBHC opened at $35.29 on Monday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
