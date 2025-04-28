Nantahala Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,963 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Tourmaline Bio worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tourmaline Bio by 283.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tourmaline Bio by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRML. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $433.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.14.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

