Nantahala Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 9.95% of Evoke Pharma worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.30. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 308.49% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVOK

About Evoke Pharma

(Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.