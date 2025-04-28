Nantahala Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,091,900 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,091,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,553,000. Service Properties Trust accounts for 0.9% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.86% of Service Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SVC stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.80. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

