Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,164,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $900,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,780,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,875,000 after buying an additional 486,165 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $115.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. This represents a 4.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

