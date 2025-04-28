Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 25.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 156.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

TXN stock opened at $162.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.