Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,183 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

