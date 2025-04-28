Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 15,699 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,699 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

