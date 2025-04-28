Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 509 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.