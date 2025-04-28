Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 222 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.289 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

