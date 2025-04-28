MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $60.49 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,286,568 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

