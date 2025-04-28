MGO One Seven LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $71,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

