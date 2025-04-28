Marshfield Associates Sells 68,110 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marshfield Associates lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 68,110 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 5.9% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $273,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 691.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 62,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in TJX Companies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 238,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 53,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TJX opened at $126.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $131.30. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.