Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 84,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $112.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

