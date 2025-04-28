Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,197,289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,248,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,632,000 after buying an additional 141,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,701 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,189,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:HYD opened at $50.14 on Monday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

