Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

