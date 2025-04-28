Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

