Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $427,000 in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NUSC stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.08. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Broadcom’s VMware Deal Lifts AVGO Despite Complaints
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Fizzing Higher: Coca-Cola Is Outperforming Ahead of Earnings
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.