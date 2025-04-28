Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $427,000 in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.08. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.