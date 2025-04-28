Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 275 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,718,000 after buying an additional 65,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $5,955,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 25,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.77.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,314.34. The trade was a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $228.60 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

