Lonestar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Lumen Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

LUMN opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

