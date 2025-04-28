Lonestar Capital Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 99,950 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 223,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

