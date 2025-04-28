Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 109,547 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,547 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 2.3% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $306,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $175,257,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $137,386,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $677.27 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $687.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.