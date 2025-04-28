Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,988 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $30,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,402,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 761,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day moving average is $187.64. The company has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.