Lido Advisors LLC Has $113.12 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $506.11 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

