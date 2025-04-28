Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 561.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769,840 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $80,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

