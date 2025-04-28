Lido Advisors LLC Buys 33,548 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

