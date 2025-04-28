Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 257,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $135.68 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $151.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.18.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

