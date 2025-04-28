Landmark Investment Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Landmark Investment Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,000. Churchill Downs makes up approximately 5.4% of Landmark Investment Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. owned about 0.14% of Churchill Downs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $88.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

