Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Reduced by Makaira Partners LLC

Makaira Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,415 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up about 9.0% of Makaira Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Makaira Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Lamar Advertising worth $64,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR stock opened at $112.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.34. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

