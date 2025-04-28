Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $45.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.87. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.