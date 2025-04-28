Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GPC opened at $116.62 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $162.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.