Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terex by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Terex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

