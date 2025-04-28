JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $43.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061. The trade was a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,515,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,641,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,629,000 after acquiring an additional 84,669 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

