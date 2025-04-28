Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes $364,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of DXD opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

