Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,571,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LKQ by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,231,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 0.4 %

LKQ stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $416,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,975,186.92. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,350. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.