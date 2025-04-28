Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 98 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 141,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 875.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 773,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,494,000 after buying an additional 694,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $125.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

