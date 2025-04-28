iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,129,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,751,000 after acquiring an additional 665,749 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 496,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IYW stock opened at $142.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.10.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

