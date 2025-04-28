iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Position Increased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.4% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $70.16 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

