iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 274.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,077 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $54,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $180.43 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

