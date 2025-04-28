iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53,507.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,554.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,817.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.60 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.99 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

