iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,907 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $59.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

