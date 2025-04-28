Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,499,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,487 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.53.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $624.12 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $593.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

