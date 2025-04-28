Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $38.89.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

