Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s 10th Largest Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,040 shares during the quarter. Insmed comprises about 1.7% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Insmed were worth $27,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Insmed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,704,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,113,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Insmed by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,357,000 after acquiring an additional 593,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,243,000 after purchasing an additional 273,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,126,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,242 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,461,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,580,879.96. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $7,291,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,766,640. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,797 shares of company stock worth $37,621,239. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

