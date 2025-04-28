Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

KJUL opened at $27.51 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $133.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

